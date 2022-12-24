Mdex 1-Day Volume Hits $2.40 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $68.86 million and $2.40 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $902.42 or 0.05356005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00499036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.86 or 0.29568149 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,290,219 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

