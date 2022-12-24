Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 1.4%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Megaworld Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

Megaworld Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Megaworld Company Profile

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, educational/training components.

