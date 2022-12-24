Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $72.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

