Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $72.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
