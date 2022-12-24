Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.33 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $17.33 million and $543,677.48 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.04 or 0.01465971 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008590 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031713 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.01728430 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

