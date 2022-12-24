Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $333,631.16 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $333,631.16 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00011547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,562,597 coins and its circulating supply is 16,781,364 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.95895093 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $363,495.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.