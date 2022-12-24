Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $48.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

NASDAQ MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $374,114,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

