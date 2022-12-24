Midas (MIDAS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,297.23

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Midas has a total market capitalization of $74.70 million and $11,297.23 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $28.65 or 0.00170031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Midas has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 28.78603212 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $219,021.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

