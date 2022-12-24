Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 693 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

