Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of FLT stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.
FLEETCOR Technologies Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.