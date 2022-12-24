Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

