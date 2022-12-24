Mill Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 103,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

