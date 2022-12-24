Mill Capital Management LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,788,000 after buying an additional 318,376 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 493,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.4 %

PSX stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

