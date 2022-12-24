Mill Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mill Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,923 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

