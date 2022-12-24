Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,570 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.9% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in American Express by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

