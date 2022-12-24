Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

