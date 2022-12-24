Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

GRMN stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

