Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 51,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

