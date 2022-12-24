Mina Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Mina has a market capitalization of $369.56 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 783,845,514 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 783,179,043.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.47467251 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,841,737.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

