Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $217.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $199.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $259.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,970,486 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.