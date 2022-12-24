Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Shares Down 1%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.74.
Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.