MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MLTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

