MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MLTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ MLTX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.