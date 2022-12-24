Moonriver Hits Market Cap of $39.35 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $39.35 million and $1.25 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.65 or 0.00039537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,599,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,914,252 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

