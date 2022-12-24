Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Invests $4.60 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after acquiring an additional 602,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

