Morgan Stanley Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
