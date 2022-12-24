My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $809,594.09 and $771,219.53 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

