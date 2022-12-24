My DeFi Pet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $689,873.72 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $815,154.49 and approximately $689,873.72 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.01467945 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008474 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000476 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031668 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.15 or 0.01727620 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

