My Personal CFO LLC Invests $10.31 Million in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,484,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,000. Stagwell accounts for 22.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. My Personal CFO LLC owned about 0.50% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stagwell by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stagwell by 33.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stagwell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STGW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 375,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

STGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

