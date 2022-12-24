My Personal CFO LLC Sells 58,490 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 1.3% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,277 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,878,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,396 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,346,000 after purchasing an additional 519,339 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 534,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 447,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 158,910 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 399,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

