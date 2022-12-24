My Personal CFO LLC Sells 8,724 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.96. 836,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,603. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

