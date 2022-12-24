N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.48

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.48 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 25.57 ($0.31). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 25.38 ($0.31), with a volume of 9,891 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

N Brown Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £116.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.