NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.76. 4,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

Featured Stories

