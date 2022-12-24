NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.76. 4,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.
NCS Multistage Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%.
Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.