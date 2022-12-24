NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $27.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00007929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33692875 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $38,147,150.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.