Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRDY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 108,204 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,279.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,324,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 108,204 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $254,279.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,324,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,838.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,556,500 shares of company stock worth $2,974,325. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nerdy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Nerdy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nerdy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NRDY stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

