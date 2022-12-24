Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $76.19 million and $2.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00390253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021679 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00851312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00097644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00604279 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00260273 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.