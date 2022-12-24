NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $71.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.55.

NetApp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after buying an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

