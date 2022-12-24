Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 1,497 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

