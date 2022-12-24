Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.
Paychex Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,046. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.38. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
