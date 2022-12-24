Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys Shares of 27,023 Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 468,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,600. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
