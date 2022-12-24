Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 88,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 76,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. 767,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,856. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

