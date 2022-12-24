Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $4,844,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.65. 2,092,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,107. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

