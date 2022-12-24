Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.01. 2,503,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,046. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.