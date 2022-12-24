Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 6,318 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $75.59. 3,077,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

