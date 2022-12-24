Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.99. 691,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,698. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $205.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

