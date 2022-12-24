Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 4,064,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,015. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.