Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,990,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,488,390. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

