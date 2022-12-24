Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 329 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.25. 6,603,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

