Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 4,503 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,715,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.69. 571,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

