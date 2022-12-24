NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s 5th Largest Position

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $120,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,546,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.