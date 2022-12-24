NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

