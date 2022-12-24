NFT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.14 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $630,600.11 and approximately $8.14 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014291 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00227602 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01707045 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

