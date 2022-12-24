NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.14

NFT (NFT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. NFT has a total market cap of $630,412.00 and approximately $8.14 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014197 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00228026 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01718463 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars.

